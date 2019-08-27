SULEIMAN Balarabe, Enugu State commissioner of police, has been removed in the wake of deteriorating security situation in the State. He is replaced by Ahmad Abdulrahman.

Ebere Amaraizu, Enugu State Police Command public relations officer, has confirmed the change of guards in the State.

CP Ahmad Abdulrahman, new Commissioner

Abdulrahman is a commissioner in the Force Criminal Investigation Bureau, FCIB, at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Balarabe has been redeployed to the the same unit at Louis Edet House.

The news of the redeployment of Balarabe is being received with joy by residents of Enugu State.

Citizens were generally scandalized to see the Governor of the State visiting the scene of kidnapping and murder, alone, to ask questions while the erstwhile commissioner sat in his office, seemingly unconcerned about reports of criminalities in the State. – enugumetro.com

– Aug. 27, 2019 @ 14:05 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 7 visits today)