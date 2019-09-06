INSPECTOR General (IG) Mohammed Adamu has issued red card to kinappers and bandits in the Southwest.

Adamu said his men are battle ready to combat headlong the spate of kidnappings, banditry and attendant killings with the deployment of special forces in the region.

The IG, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, during a security stakeholders’ meeting in Ado Ekiti capital city, warned those criminals terrorising the region to surrender or meet their waterloo.

Adamu added that the country’s policing system have been redesigned and rejigged to be community-based, so that Nigerians can see the issue of security as their responsibilities.

“Our strategy for policing has changed. The community is now working with us and we are going to ensure that all the communities are represented whether you are traditional rulers or you belong to any socio cultural group.

“We are going to train people from each community who will have the power of the police and power to arrest. They will be deployed to help the police in fighting crimes. When it comes to recruitment, we will come to your communities.”

On why the police decided to interact with the stakeholders, Adamu said: “There are isolated cases of robbery, kidnapping and cultism in the Southwest of recent and we believe the traditional rulers and the state governors must show commitment and we are ready to do anything to mitigate the security problems.

“We believe that if we all work together by way of robbing minds and sharing ideas. Our society will be free of crimes.”

The IG added that the government is seriously concerned about the welfare of the officers, saying: “We have bought patrol vehicles and with the state of the art technology that can checkmate crimes.

“We believe no officer should die in the course of fighting crimes. To this end, body armours have been procured to protect us while confronting the evil doers. If you kill one police officer, the government has lost the money spent to train such man.”

Ekiti State Police Commissioner Asuquo Amba said the police have been able to reduce crimes in Ekiti State due to hard work displayed by his men.

Adamu, also on Thursday, said the community policing strategy would bridge the gap between the police and the citizenry in a manner that will enhance optimal, cost-effective and sustainable law enforcement service delivery by the police.

He spoke in Akure while addressing men of the force in Ondo State.

Adamu hailed the strategies the state police command have put in place in fighting crimes.

He urged the command to redouble its efforts in ensuring that the lives and property of the citizens are protected and safe at all times. – The Nation

Sept. 6, 2019 @ 13:12 GMT

