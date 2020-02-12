SADIQ Bello, the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 1, has urged traditional rulers to mobilize their subjects towards providing useful information to police to enhance crime prevention in the society.

Bello made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar-Maje, on Tuesday in Hadejia, Jigawa.

He said that providing credible information to the security operatives was critical to ensure crime prevention and control.

The AIG assured of the police readiness to maintain synergy with traditional rulers for the effective execution of its mandate.

Bello added that he was on a familiarization tour of the state, following his recent posting as the AIG in charge of the zone.

He solicited for the emir’s blessing, support, and cooperation to enable him to succeed in his assignment.

In his response, Abubakar-Maje noted that there was a cordial relationship between his council and the entire security outfits in the state.

Abubakar-Maje advised the AIG to be honest, dedicated and fear God while discharging his duties.

“As you assume the duty, fear God and ensure that there is no sacred cow in criminal prosecution,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AIG was accompanied in the visit by the state Commissioner of Police, Usman Sule-Gwamna.

NAN

– Feb. 12, 2020 @ 10:20 GMT |

