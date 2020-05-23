JUDE Okoli, executive secretary, Anambra State Boundary Committee, has called on people of Ezinimo Village, Eziowelle and Uruoji Village, Ogidi to toe the path of peace as boundary committee is handling their boundary matter.

Okoli, who led members of the State Boundary Technical Team on an inspection visit to the area on May 22, assured the feuding communities of Government’s resolve to bring about lasting and peaceful solution to their tussle.

“Government is worried at increasing number of inter community clashes springing up from different parts of the state, mainly linked to boundary disputes.

“We will not sit by and watch any other part of the state to degenerate into anarchy,’’ he noted.

Michael Okonkwo Etusi, traditional ruler of Eziowelle, , who received the Technical Team in his palace, acknowledged the fact that the committee was saddled with a rather difficult task of settling boundary disputes often in very difficult terrains.

Etusi observed: “the committee is not expected to be perfect as we are all humans; it is expected that your operations and survey analysis should be based on the truth.

“You should strive to be fair at all times, so as not to lose the confidence of the people.’’

His counterpart from Ogidi, Igwe Alex Onyido in his remarks while receiving the Technical Team in his palace at Ogidi said: “lasting peace comes through dialogue rather than war’’.

He prayed that the intervention of the committee would further bring lasting peace, progress and unity within the two communities.

In their different submissions, Mike Nwoba, chairman of Ezinimo Village, Eziowelle, and his counterpart from Uruoji Village, Ogidi, Nonso Okaro, both urged their people to remain peaceful as they had implicit confidence in the committee to resolve their matter.

According to them, the communities have never been involved in any form of communal clash, even in the face of provocation.

They called on their people to maintain the cordial relationship existing between them.

In a vote of thanks, a stakeholder from Uruoji Village, Ogidi, Reuben Okwuosa, applauded the Gov. Willie Obiano-led administration for ensuring that the safety and security of the citizens were always paramount in his agenda.

Okwuosa, urged the communities to be truthful in their submissions so as to enable the committee to do thorough jobs at resolving their boundary issue.

