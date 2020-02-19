GOV. Willie Obiano of Anambra State has been honoured as “Change Ambassador on Security’’, in Nigeria by the Management of the Centre for Change, CFC.

The President, CFC, Joe Okei-Odumakin, who decorated the governor during the State Executive Council Meeting at the Government House, Awka, said that they were attracted by the giant strides of the present government, under Gov. Obiano, especially in the security sector.

Okei–Odumakin observed that Gov. Obiano had distinguished himself from other governors by prioritising security, geared toward protecting life and property of Ndi Anambra.

“The centre took keen interest in Gov. Obiano’s strides in development, especially in security. Indeed, the global village is happy with what he is doing.

“We have been following his activities. We saw the launch of Operation Kpochapu 11, a security outfit that combines all security agencies. This is to ensure that security is formidable.

“Before now, Ndi Anambra performed marriage rites outside the state. No investor vented to come to the state. In fact, Anambra was near collapsing until the emergence of Gov. Willie Obiano.

“He started by organising security summit, with heavy presence of some security experts from Israel.

“We observed the purchase of about 40 Innoson vehicles and 60 SUVs for the security team. The introduction of CCTV powered by solar, is also a boost to his security initiative.

“It is in view of all these that the CFC decided to honour him. This is the first time the centre is awarding any Government,’’ Okei-Odumakin said.

Receiving the award, Gov. Obiano emphasised that security was a collective responsibility, noting that his administration would not relent in providing adequate facilities to consolidate his success on security.

The governor promised to continue in the fight against crime and criminality as well as ensuring adequate business-friendly environment.

He dedicated the award to his hard working executive members, urging them to re-double their efforts in initiating lofty ideas to further project the state in the limelight.

While commending them for the award, the governor described the leader of the team, Okei-Odumakin, as fearless fighter for Justice.

Okei-Odumakin is President, Campaign for Democracy (CD), President, Women Arise for Change Initiative (WA) and the Chairperson, Task Force at Professor Wole Soyinka’s ‘Citizens Forum’.

She is a human rights activist, who spent most of her time in the struggle for democratic Nigeria and building of civil and virile society.

The CFC is non-governmental, non-profit organisation, established in July 2003.

CFC was established out of worries and growing concerns after a return of civil rule; the people whose mandate government derives its existence were still alienated and completely excluded from democratic process.

The electoral fraud of the 2003 elections and the absolute manipulation of election results clearly showed that the people did not matter to those in government.

