ARMED bandits have attacked three communities in Rafi local government area of Niger State in a renewed attack in the state.

The communities attacked by the bandits include Rafin-wayam, Rafin-kwakwa and Gidan Dogo-Gurgu villages.

This is bringing the number of communities attacked in Niger to four in the past one week.

The Nation learnt that the armed bandits, whose number could not be ascertained, invaded the town in three motorcycles which carried two or three people in some cases.

Residents said that they were forced to run to Kagara which is the headquarters of Rafi local government area.

The victims claimed that their foodstuff and properties were taken away.

One of the affected residents, who spoke to newsmen, Mallam Sani, said the incident occurred on Tuesday evening alleging that after the attack, the bandits left for Pandogari community.

“The bandits encircled us at Rafin Wayam village and took all our foods especially breads and beverages before they left for Pangu-Gari community. The attack began at about 6:45pm on Tuesday.”

In a related development, Youths in Kagara town in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state took to the highway protesting over the incessant banditry and kidnappings in the community.

The youths blocked the Lagos-Kaduna Highway lamenting that the federal and state governments have left them to their fate.

The youths carried various placards with inscriptions like “We need help”; “Government save us”; “Help us with food and water’.

Also some of the youths lamented the poor conditions in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps where the people had to stay over because they could not return to their villages due to fear of renewed attack.

The youths called on the state government to send in food and other basics necessities to the affected displaced persons from Kukoki, Rafin Wayam, Rafin Kwakwa, Gidan Dogo-gurgu, Maranji and Hanawanka.

The Police have confirmed these attacks through its Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Abubakar.

The Police were reviewing the security architecture of communities adding that the Police has swung into action and would bring the situation under control. – The Nation

Sept. 11, 2019 @ 18:55 GMT

