THE Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the death of two of its personnel killed by bandits in Kaduna State.

The deceased personnel – Flying Officer Abdulrahman Bayero and Aircraftman Saidu Bawa – were said to have been killed in an ambush by armed bandits at Kawan Pole Waya, about 20km from Birnin Gwari along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

NAF director of public relations and information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known, stated that:

“Troops of 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Detachment, Birnin Gwari on Monday, 22 July 2019, at about 5pm dismounted an ambush set up by armed bandits at Kawan Pole Waya, about 20km from Birnin Gwari along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

“The gallant troops were able to fight their way through the ambush to the side of Birnin Gwari and called for reinforcement. “Unfortunately, 2 NAF personnel paid the supreme price in the process. The personnel, Flying Officer Abdulrahman Bayero and Aircraftman Saidu Bawa, are scheduled to be buried today in accordance with Islamic rites.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserates with the families of the fallen heroes and prays that the Almighty grants their souls peaceful repose.

“The CAS, who was at Birnin Gwari on Saturday, 20 July 2019, on an assessment visit, has urged all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, to rid the Northwest of all criminal elements.” – The Sun

