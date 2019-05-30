THE Nigerian army says that the attention of 8 Division Nigerian Army, NA, has been drawn to some spurious allegations against troops of 17 Brigade in Katsina State by Mustapha Inuwa, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

Mustafa, in an interview with the Voice of Nigeria recently, alleged that troops deployed in Katsina State on internal security duty are negligent in curtailing the spate of banditry and other criminal activities in the state, among others.

A statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, on Wednesday, described the comment of the SSG as uncharitable, an insinuation and a conjection by a direct government representative.

“Hence, it is pertinent to state that, although more work is very much needed, yet troops deployed in Katsina State and indeed the entire 8 Division Area of Responsibility have so far done well in checkmating activities of bandits and other criminal elements in the SW zone, – hitches here and there notwithstanding,” he said.

He recalled that R 17 Brigade troops had conducted several successful clearance operations, including patrols, raids and ambushes leading to immeasurable level of success against the bandits.

The troops, he noted, have equally conducted series of joint operations with troops of Niger Republic as well as other security agencies in the state which has contributed in curtailing the activities of bandits and other criminal elements not only in the states but also within the fringes of the villages around the borders with Niger Republic.

“It is equally necessary to state emphatically that troops of the Nigerian Army are professionals, are guided by the Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct in the discharge of their duties. This is with the view to eliminating issues of human rights abuses and achievement of effective operations.

“Thus, the assumption of troops refusal to respond adequately to distress calls remains a mere claim or sentiment.Nigerian Army soldiers are ever responsive to national tasks, including distress calls.

“It is therefore imperative to place on record that soldiers of 8 Division, including those in Katsina State are well equipped to handle current security threats in the zone. This is in addition to regular replenishments of exhausted materials in line with the NA reorganisation procedure,” he said.

He noted that the Army Headquarters and the Defense Headquarters have been very supportive in the quest to address the battle needs of troops of the Division, including those of 17 Brigade Katsina.

May 30, 2019

