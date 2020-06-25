SOKOTO State Government has procured over 3,600 bags of grains and thousands of other relief materials to support victims of bandit’s attack in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state.

Alhaji Zubairu Albadau, Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal on Emergency and Disaster Management Agency, made the disclosure while briefing members of the state House of Assembly Committee on Emergency Relief and Disaster Management on Thursday.

The committee members were at the stores of the agency in Sokoto on an oversight visit to see the level of preparedness in addressing disaster occurrence in the state.

Albadau said that 1200 bags of 25kg of Rice, 600 bags each of Millet, Guinea Corn, Maize and Gari, 1000 sets each of mosquito net, mats and mattresses, detergents, textile and vegetable oil were ready for distribution to the victims.

“Presently we have over 900 people at our Internally Displaced Camp (IDP) and 9,700 people were identified as the effected victims of Banditry attack in Sabon Birni.

“However, we will presently extend the available relief materials to the victims, as we await more sufficient materials that will be distributed to address the required need of the victims,” he said.

The Committee Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Adamu (PDP- Kebbe) commended the agency’s commitment toward easing the pain of the victims and assured of the assembly’s support to achieve the government’s desire.

In another development, the Assembly Committee on Information has visited the state Ministry of Information in an oversight function and promised to address the challenges of the sector.

The Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Maidawa Kajiji (APC- Shagari), reassured that the state Assembly would continue to ensure more developmental activities for the state.

He commended the ministry’s quest in promoting the state development and assured of the consideration of their proposal in the 2021 budget, for better success.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Isa Bajini, thanked the lawmakers for the visit and assured of more cooperation toward ensuring more development in the state. (NAN)

– Jun. 25, 2020 @ 17:59 GMT |

