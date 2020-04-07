Boko Haram fighters have attacked a village in Madagali local government area of Adamawa State.

Residents of Kirchinga where the attack took place, said Tuesday that the Boko Haram fighters stormed the village Monday evening, burning houses and looting shops.

A resident said the Boko Haram fighters arrived the village in the late hours of the day in pickup vans and motorbikes.

“They came in shooting in the air and looting shops and burning houses as people scampered for safety,” the resident said.

Another source said the Boko Haram elements would probably have done worse damage if the military had not intervened.

“Soldiers showed up after a while and got the insurgents rushing off,” the source said.

Confirming the development, the Commander of the military troops in Madagali, Col US Abdulsalam, said, “There was an attack but it was repelled successfully.” – The Nation

