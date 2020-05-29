GOV. Babagana Zulum of Borno has promised to rebuilt the houses destroyed by insurgents in Gaganna community of Magumeri Local Government Area of the state.

He made the pledge on Friday in Gajiganna, while consoling the people on the recent attack on the village where 17 people were killed and 23 others injured.

Zulum who also made some cash donation to the affected families during the visit, assured them of government’s sustained effort to address the security challenge.

He called for sustained prayers and maximum support to security agencies to contain the insurgency in the state.

Some residents of the village who spoke, lauded the governor for his concern and promised to support the various government’s efforts to bring lasting peace to the area and the state in general.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was accompanied by Rep. Usman Zanna (Magumeri/Gubio/Kaga Federal Constituency) during the visit.

Special prayers were offered for peace in the area and the repose of the souls of those killed in the attack.

NAN

– May 29, 2020 @ 18:05 GMT /

