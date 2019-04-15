Boko Haram kills 7 soldiers in Chad – Army

0
4
Boko Haram
Boko Haram

Seven Chadian Soldiers have been killed in an attack by Boko Haram, Azem Bermendoa Agouna an army spokesman said on Monday.

The Islamist militants injured 15 others when they attacked an army position in Kaiga Kindjiria, in western Chad, on Sunday, according to Agouna.

The army claims it killed 63 Boko Haram fighters during the fighting near Lake Chad.

Boko Haram is a Nigerian jihadist group but also carries out attacks in neighbouring countries. (dpa/NAN)

 

– Apr. 15, 2019 @ 11:15 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here