THE Coordinator, Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC), Maj.-Gen Bamidele Shafa, says former members of “Boko Haram” insurgent groups that had been de-radicalised had not been enrolled into the Nigeria military.

Shafa stated this on Thursday in Abuja in an interview with newsmen after a visit to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

He said that the military is a professional body adhering strictly to rules and regulations governing its activities, including enlistment.

“None of the 280 boys that graduated from the OPSC is recruited into the Nigerian military.

“We have our criteria for recruitment. To be recruited, you must be a Nigerian, must not have been convicted of any offence, and must not have been members of any proscribed organisation.

“So, considering the criteria, none of these boys has been recruited into the military.

“OPSC just finished its follow-up into the communities and these boys are doing very well. None of them is in the military.

“So, I want to assure Nigerians that none of these boys has been recruited and I am not sure anyone of them will be recruited in the future,” he stressed. (NAN)

– Feb. 20, 2020 @ 19:15 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)