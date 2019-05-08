THE Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Wednesday confirmed that six persons were killed in Tuesday evening Boko Haram attack at Moloi village on the outskirts of Maiduguri.

Mr Usman Kachalla, the agency’s Head of Rescue Operation, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Maiduguri, stated that 15 other persons sustained injuries in the attack.

Kachalla said the deceased included four females and two males, adding that the women were burnt to death inside their homes as a result of the fire set to the houses by the insurgents.

He added that two males were hit and killed by stray bullets while trying to escape the scene of the attack.

Kachalla said that the insurgents set ablaze and destroyed residential homes, market stalls and carted away food items in the area.

He said the attack had displaced hundreds of persons in the area, but gave assurance that the agency would conduct emergency assessment to support the victims.

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday had said its troops successfully repelled attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents in Moloi.

Brig. – Gen. Bulama Biu, the Acting General Commanding Officer (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, said that gallant troops repelled the attack when the insurgents attempted to infiltrate Moloi community.

Biu called on the residents not to panic, saying that the situation was under control. (NAN)

– May 8, 2019 @ 16:19 GMT |

