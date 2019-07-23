BOKO Haram has abducted no fewer than five women in a town in Borno State. Sources in Dikwa said the insurgents came to the town at about 8:30 am, fired gunshots into the air and kidnapped seven women, one of them a breast-feeding mother with her baby.

The insurgents later released the woman but took her baby, a girl away. Another woman also escaped, multiple security sources said, adding that the escapee woman was hit with the bute of a gun by Boko Haram.

“They took away five women and the daughter of the lactating woman,” a source told our correspondent.

Dikwa is some 90 kilometres to Maiduguri, Borno State capital. It is located at the fringes of Sambisa Forest like Chibok where over 200 schoolgirls were kidnapped in 2014; it was attacked and captured by the insurgents late in 2014. – The Sun

– July 23, 2019 @ 17:12 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)