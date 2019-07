THE Federal Government and State Governments are working on a new proposal to boost the manpower needs of the Nigeria Police Force by recruiting members of the National Youth Service Corps and graduates of the N’Power Programme for community policing.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has just announced in Abuja.

July 5, 2019

