GUNMEN have abducted a Catholic priest, Reverend Father Isaac Agubi in Edo State. Father Agabi who is the priest in charge of Holy Name Catholic Church, Ikpeshi, in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state was kidnapped last Sunday.

It was gathered that the cleric was abducted along Auchi-Igarra road at about 5.00 p.m. while returning to his parish.

The Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the report.

He said the cleric was abducted by gunmen who took him away in his Toyota Corolla with registration number SMK 252 FC. Nwanbuzor said rescue efforts have already been activated. – Punch

– June 17, 2019 @ 19:12 GMT |

