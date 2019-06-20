PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday extended the tenure of the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Ahmed Idris.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the Director, Communications, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Wunmi Ogunmosunle, on behalf of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

The statement said that Idris’ letter was signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

According to the statement, Idris was reappointed in accordance with Section 171 of the 1999 Constitution.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Ahmed Idris for the second and final term of four years as Accountant General of the Federation in accordance with Section 171 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).”

-NAN

BE

– June 20, 2019 @ 08:25 GMT |

(Visited 47 times, 47 visits today)