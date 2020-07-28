THE Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Army to peacekeeping operations and enhancing internal security in the country.

Buratai stated this on Tuesday during the investiture of the COAS Intervention projects at the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre (MLAILPKC), Jaji, Kaduna State.

The COAS, represented by the Commander Infantry Corps, Maj.-Gen. Stevenson Olabanji, said Nigeria’s role in peace support and peacekeeping operations yielded positive results in promoting regional security and global peace innovative.

Buratai said: “The Nigerian Army has over the years proved itself as a veritable force to reckon with within its various engagements particularly peacekeeping missions around the world.”

He said the Centre had keyed into his vision of turning the Nigerian Army into a professionally responsive Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles by repositioning it to meet world standards in terms of facilities and training regiment.

“This is evident in the State of the Art facilities installed at the Centre as well as the quality of training of potential peacekeepers and participants of individual courses.

“All these efforts will definitely ensure the Centre merits its reputation as a Centre of Excellence,” he said.

Buratia reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army toward ensuring full recognition of the United Nations (UN) in the courses run by the Centre and continue to occupy its pride of place among the UN Centres of Excellence.

“We will continue to support in order to boost the morale and fighting spirits of troops to face the daunting challenges associated with maintaining peace and security in the country.”

He lauded the Commandant of the Centre in seeking training recognition for its courses by the UN, which had reached an advanced stage.

The COAS also commended his resolved to repositioning the Centre to meet international standard.

Also speaking, the Commandant of the Centre, Maj.-Gen James Ataguba, said the standard of training and state of infrastructure was a critical element in UN-accredited institution.

Ataguba noted that the need to upgrade the standard of the Centre in human resources and infrastructure led to the COAS intervention projects.

“In line with the vision of the COAS, the first phase of the project was directed at providing conducive working and training environment for staff and participants of the Centre.

“To project the centre positively before our international clientele, a project to reconstruct the signpost was embarked upon,” he said.

He said the signpost was designed with a concrete name stand and lightning while the main entrance gate was remodelled.

The commander revealed further that plans were underway to visit international peacekeeping institutions in Ghana, Kenya and the Netherlands.

Ataguba said the tour would enable them to compare the status of the institutions with a view to upgrading its standard.

“Plans to create a portal for the website in our bid to introduce e-learning and collaborative efforts with some Nigerian tertiary institutions are at an advanced stage of completion.”

He lauded the COAS for his guidance and provision of resources which facilitated the successful completion of the projects.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the inaugurated projects included lecture halls, convenience and foyer while its portal website upgraded. (NAN)

– Jul. 28, 2020 @ 18:45 GMT |

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)