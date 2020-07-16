NATIONAL Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of bandits attack in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) report that the IDPs were displaced by armed bandits in several villages and are camped in Gonin-Gora, a community in Chikun LGA.

Imam Garki, North West Zonal Coordinator of the agency, while distributing the items expressed the Federal Government’s concern on the plight of the displaced persons in the state, and assured them of continuous support.

He said that the distribution of relief items was necessary due to the incessant banditry attacks in Chikun LGA which forced people out of their homes causing loss of lives and damage to property.

He said the Kaduna state government made the request for relief which was considered and approved.

“That is why we are here to distribute and sympathise with the people of state,’’ he said.

Garki said the agency had carried out assessment of the damages, which the Federal Government had made provision of food and non-food items to 328 households in affected communities.

He said the relief materials included 328 bags of rice, 428 bags of beans, 428 bags of maize, 27 bags of salt, 53 kegs of palm oil, 858 mattresses, 1000 nylon mats, 1000 blankets, 1000 mosquito nets, buckets, plats and spoons.

Maimunatu Abubakar, Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) encouraged the people to have confidence in government as it was aware of their plights.

“The only way we can make you feel better is to come close to you and assure you that government understands that there are problems, so you can have confidence in the government.”

She said the items being donated were not settlement but to cushion the effect of the losses from the attack.

Abubakar urged people in the area to be calm, assuring that the government was making concerted efforts to check the menace.

Ayuba Ishaku, member representing Chikun constituency, Kaduna State House of Assembly, commended the Federal Government for the prompt and kind gesture.

“I want the people to know the items being donated is a gesture for them to properly utilise and not to sell or use for other purposes.”

Ladi Yahuza, Chairman, Chikun LGA, who was excited about the relief items, commended the prompt and timely response of NEMA toward further alleviating the plight of the affected victims.

She said most of the people present were affected by bandits attack scattered across the local government area who were camped in Gonin-Gora for safety “but today they have the feeling of government.”

NAN

– Jul. 16, 2020 @ 11:37 GMT

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)