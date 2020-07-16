THE Police in Adamawa has confirmed the arrest of 16 suspects in connection with the recent communal conflicts in Guyuk and Lamurde local government areas.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, Police Public Relations Officer of the Command confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Yola.

“The Police Command in Adamawa wishes to inform the general public that the communal clash in Guyuk local government and Lafiya village in Lamurde local government area resulted in the loss of lives and properties.

“The command while enforcing the law has so far apprehended one Alhaji Halilu Lafiya and 15 others in connection with the case and investigation is still going on.

“Also, two guns and other dangerous weapons were recovered from suspects,” Nguroje said.

He called on the people in Guyuk and Lafiya communities to remain calm and continue to give useful information to the police.

Nguroje said that the command would intensify its commitment to protecting lives and properties, but warned the people to stop taking laws into their hands. (NAN)

