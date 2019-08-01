THE Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, has tasked police personnel within the State Command on the need to learn other indigenous languages to enhance community policing.

Balarabe gave the charged on Wednesday during the graduation ceremony of some police personnel on Nigerian Indigenous Language Programme held at the Central Police Barracks.

The programme was organised by the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), a parastatal of the Ministry of Information and Culture.

Represented by the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Joseph Oyigbo, the commissioner, noted that police personnel effectiveness in the community policing demands getting good grasp of the language and culture of the people.

“The Command wants to appreciate NICO for this laudable programme, which will definitely enrich the way and manner police personnel discharge their duties in the state.

“With good grasp of native language of the people; police personnel can interact with the natives and easily access or get information from them as well.

“It will also draw police personnel closer to the people and enhance overall relationship,’’’ Balarabe said.

Earlier, the acting Executive Secretary, NICO, Mr Louis Eriomala, said that the NICO indigenous language barrack programme was one of the institute cardinal programmes meant to integrate service personnel with the indigenous people.

Eriomala, who was represented by Mr Nnaemeka Nwajagu, Head, NICO Enugu State Office, noted that the programme was a means of driving national unity and cohesiveness.

“The institute appreciates the participants for the zeal and seriousness they attached to the programme.

“However, I must advise that the Nigeria Police should ensure that they involve more of their personnel in the next schedule of the programme at the police barracks,’’ he said.

In a message, Mrs Pat Okocha, Curator of National Gallery of Art in Enugu, said that it was necessary that Nigerians endeavor to speak the three indigenous languages.

“Parents should impress it on their wards that they speak and write on their mother tongue as well as learn other Nigerian indigenous languages where possible,’’ Okocha said.

Chika Okpala, a popularly comedian, said that speaking indigenous language of other people help to create affinity with them, spread love and oneness.

“We as a nation must find ways to ensure that we relate on cultural level and check the hatred and misunderstanding among us through learning each other indigenous languages,’’ Okpala said.

A participant at the programme, ASP Anthonia Amalu, thanked NICO for availing her opportunity of learning Hausa language as well as know more about Hausa indigenous culture and tradition.

“It has been an interesting lecture time as I now know more about Hausa language to enhance my communication with them,’’ Amalu said.

Another participant, Sergeant Josephine Ezema, noted that she was excited to learning Yoruba language and culture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 60 police personnel and their family members living in the barracks and beyond attended the two months programme, which started from May 28 to July 30.

-NAN

