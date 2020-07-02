GOV. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has commended the contributions of Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) to the fight against the spread of COVID-19 when the state was on lockdown.

El-Rufai gave the commendation at the presentation of 15 Peugeot Pick-up Vans to the agency, on Wednesday in Kaduna.

The governor was represented by the Commissioner for Public Works and Infrastructure, Balaraba Aliyu-Inuwa at the event.

He said that the marshalls were visible during the lockdown while their sense of duty was exemplary.

According to him, four states had asked for the law setting up KASTLEA and its guidelines, so they could establish same.

The governor pledged continuous support to the Agency to enable it discharge its mandate to make roads in the state safe and accident-free.

He disclosed that more marshalls would be recruited whiie current ones would be made to undergo more training to improve their skills.

El-Rufai urged the agency’s personnel to be resilient and fastidious in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The governor also commended the Corps Marshall, Major Garba Rimi (rtd), for injecting enthusiasm into the agency.

Earlier, Rimi thanked the governor for the gesture and pledged that the agency would redouble efforts to make roads in the state more safer for all.

