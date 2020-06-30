THE Idi-Iroko unit command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun says the ban lifted on inter-state travels is not a licence for motorists to overcrowd their vehicles with passengers.

The Idi-Iroko Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Tuesday.

NAN reports that the Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, had, on Monday, announced the lifting of the ban on interstate travels from July 1, provided such journeys were made outside curfew hours.

Olaluwoye implored motorists to maintain social distancing among passengers in order to curtail further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the country and indeed, the world.

“Motorists should not over-crowd their vehicles simply because the ban on inter-state travels has been lifted,” he said.

According to the unit commander, a car should not carry more than four passengers, including the driver.

He added that a bus should not carry more than two passengers on a seat.

Olaluwoye said that FRSC was fully-prepared and on ground to ensure that motorists complied with the directive.

“FRSC has gone to garages this morning to discuss with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) members, both Idiroko and Owode branches, to educate their drivers on why they should not overcrowd their vehicles.

Olaluwoye warned motorists to desist from overloading and speeding, especially during the raining season, adding that they should also ensure that their wipers were functioning properly.

“Most of them do not have functional wipers and this is raining season; we need to caution them, to avoid unnecessary crashes,” he said.

NAN

– June 30, 2020 @ 18:45 GMT

