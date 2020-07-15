By Anayo Ezugwu

AS Nigeria battles Coronavirus (COVID-19), CLEEN Foundation has called on the federal government to address the ongoing extortion by security agents in the south-south region. The group said extortion of the residents have become the order of the day in parts of the region as security agents deployed various tactics in collecting monies from residents.

In a report made available to Realnews, CLEEN Foundation said the complicity of security actors needed to be addressed as part of ongoing measures to bring the pandemic under control in Nigeria. It advocated for the prioritization of the safety of security actors on COVID-19 duties and the effective and speedy disciplinary measures to control actions of professional misconduct of erring security operatives. The group also recommended that officers who have exhibited professionalism during the COVID-19 lockdown period should be officially commended.

“There are four reported cases of extrajudicial killings of civilians involving security operatives on COVID-19 duties in the region. Within the first lockdown period imposed by the Delta state government, our observers recorded a case of extra-judicial killing by a soldier, who was reported to have shot and killed a young man named Joseph Pessu in the Ugbangwe axis of Warri for violating the lockdown order of the State Government on the 1st of April, 2020.

“This incident led to public outrage by angry youths in the area but peace was swiftly restored by the state government and the Nigeria Army, while the soldier who committed the act was promptly arrested. Similarly, on the 25th of April 2020, a tricycle rider was shot dead by a Police officer in Otokutu town in Delta State over an alleged refusal by the deceased to advance bribe.

“In Rivers state, a female police officer was shot dead by a member of the Rivers State Task Force in Elenu town in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area on the 23rd of April 2020. The police personnel, while ensuring civility is restored between the taskforce team and the traders, who violated government directives was shot by a police sergeant attached to the State Task Force. In addition, a young man was shot on the leg by personnel of the Nigeria Police at Abuloma in Port Harcourt Local Government Area for violating the lock down order which occurred on the 10th of May 2020.

“We commend the quick action of the Nigerian Army in arresting her personnel for the extra-judicial killing of a civilian and recommend the full spectrum of justice to be administered by all security agencies whose personnel have been indicted for human rights violations during the Covid-19 lockdown period. The South-South region also recorded cases of high-handedness, torture and the use of force beyond permissible levels.

“These acts were perpetrated by state security agents including COVID-19 Taskforce teams set up by the state governments in the region. In Bayelsa state, our observers reported incidences of human rights violations and illegal detention on the 27th of April 2020 of children and persons living with disability in Yenagoa and Ogbia Local Government areas by the Nigeria Police at around 6:00 pm before the restricted curfew hours of 7:00 pm. Further, a Pharmacist was reported to have been arrested while on essential duty in Port Harcourt by the Rivers State COVID-19 Taskforce on the 12th of May 2020. He was reported to have been humiliated and detained in the police cell. Subsequently, the sum of N20, 000 was used by the Pharmacist to bail himself.

“We also observed that the state taskforce team was intimidating residents while enforcing the lock down orders, mostly around Obio Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government areas of the state. In Akwa Ibom state, security personnel were observed to have violated the rights of the citizens through the use of barbaric and unjustifiable force. A medical doctor of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital was assaulted by the security personnel on the 3rd of April 2020 even with the production of valid means of ID which showed he was on essential duty. We also received reports of intimidation which led to injuries on traders in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom state by security operatives leading to a serious altercation.

“The situation was, however, brought under control by the intervention of the Chairman of the State COVID-19 Taskforce. Our observers also reported that in Sapele, Delta state, security personnel shot at protesters who staged a peaceful protest against the extension of the sit-at-home order on 16th of April 2020. Some protesters were flogged, molested while some sustained various degrees of injuries,” it said.

Jul. 15, 2020

