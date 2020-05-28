BOLA Longe, Commissioner of Police (CP) in Nasarawa, on Thursday inaugurated an 11-member State Community Policing Committee with a view to effectively tackle crime and criminality in the state.

Longe said the inauguration of the committee was in compliance with the I-G Mohammed Adamu’s community policing initiative.

He explained that the committee would be saddled with the responsibility of managing and coordinating the state community policing programme.

He said the committee would also serve as the bridge between the police and the community for effective policing in the state.

According to him, the role of community involvement in policing cannot be overemphasised, as the police workforce is grossly inadequate to address security challenges in the state.

Longe said that under the initiative, the committee would develop and unveil new approaches to community policing, based on challenges, success stories and needs.

“Under this initiative, it would be a bottom-to-top approach, taking into cognisance the inputs of the various communities based on their peculiarities.

“Here, everyone is considered a police personnel, though without uniform but all playing significant role to curb crime and criminality in the state,” he said.

He added that the committee would be meeting monthly with Chairmen of Local Government Areas and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to review security situation in the state.

Responding on behalf of the committee, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Usman Nadada, thanked the commissioner for finding them worthy of the task.

Nadada gave an assurance that the committee would work assiduously to ensure the success of the community policing initiative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the committee are drawn from traditional institutions, organised labour, religious groups, civil society organisations, association of people living with disabilities, among others.

NAN

– May 28, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT /

