The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has directed Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in Zonal and State Commands to deploy adequate personnel during the Easter celebration.

A statement by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, on Thursday in Abuja, said they are also directed to ensure that officers and men conduct themselves in line with extant laws and standard best practices.

Mba said the I-G tasked Christians to emulate and adopt the selfless lifestyle of Christ as they join other Christians around the globe to celebrate Easter.

The I-G sued for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians irrespective of their religious, political and socio-cultural leaning in consonance with the principles and teachings of Christ.

He enjoined Christians to be security conscious and continue to provide the Force with useful information that will assist to effectively track down criminal elements.

The police boss wishes Nigerians a happy, fruitful and hitch-free Easter Celebration.(NAN)

– Apr. 18, 2019 @ 06:30 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)