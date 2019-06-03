THE Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has directed Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in Zonal and State Commands to step up security in their areas of responsibility during the sallah.

Force spokesman Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Mba said that the commissioners of police have also been directed to put adequate security in place on the highways, recreational centres and worship grounds.

He said that the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Special Tactical Squad (STS) and other units of the force have been put on red alert.

The spokesman said Adamu assured Nigerians and foreigners of the readiness of the police to provide adequate security during the sallah celebration.

In a related development, the Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has deployed adequate security measures to ensure a hitch-free sallah celebration.

A statement by the command`s spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah on Monday in Abuja, assured residents of adequate security during the sallah celebration.

He said the command has put in place proactive security measures to fortify praying grounds, shopping malls, recreational spots, critical infrastructures, motor parks and other areas that would be a beehive of activities during the Sallah

Manzah said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Ciroma, felicitates with all Muslim faithful as they commemorate the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

He enjoined residents of the territory to be security conscious and report all suspicious movements to the nearest police formation.

The spokesman said that members of the public can also call the following police distress numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

-NAN

