THE Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Abdullahi Gana, says the corps will deploy 35,000 personnels nationwide to ensure hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Spokeperson of the Corps, Mr Emmanuel Okeh, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Gana said that the deployment of the personnel would ensure effective coverage of the environment and protection of all critical national assets and infrastructure.

He said the State Commandants would deploy all other equipment such as surveillance vehicles, patrol vehicles, ambulances, dogs and other monitoring gadgets to all critical infrastructural installations and black spots, prone to attacks and vandalism.

Ganda advised officers of the corps to remember that all COVID-19 regulations were still enforce, saying that there should not be any large gatherings.

“There must be strict adherence to the use of nose masks, maintaining physical and social distancing, regular washing of hands and use of alcohol based hand sanitiser,” he said.

While urging personnel to be civil and diplomatic in their approach and towards members of the public, Gana cautioned Nigerians to desist from acts capable of breaching the COVID-19 protocols, before, during and after the celebration.

He said that the law was no respecter of anyone who violated the measures put in place to reduce the spread of the virus in Nigeria

Gana felicitated President Muhammadu Buhari and Muslim communities for successfully completing 2020 spiritual exercise.

He said the period of fasting was dedicated to praying for Allah’s intervention in restoring peace and normalcy in the nation.

Gana said what the nation needed this moment was prayer in order to tackle the security situation in the country, the COVID-19 pandemic and for God to give wisdom to the leadership of the nation in handling the various challenges.

“It is also a time to reconcile with Allah for the remission of sins and an opportunity to care and give alms to the needy and the the vulnerable in the society.

Gana appealed to Nigerians to be law abiding and report any act capable of truncating government’s effort in ensuring peace and protection of lives of citizens to security agencies.

