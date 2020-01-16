THE Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar has tasked security agencies on effective nationwide policing of villages and towns for a secured and prosperous nation.

Farouk made the call in Daura on Wednesday when he received Alhaji Abubakar Bello, the newly deployed Assistant Inspector-General of police in charge of zone one.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had shown commitment to the welfare and equipping of security personnel, as such they should redouble efforts in securing the country.

The monarch lauded the police, military, civil defence and sister agencies for their gallantry and patriotism toward securing the nation, and pledged to continue to pray for their success.

He disclosed that his council had since exposed all district, village and ward heads to the importance and technicalities of community policing for effective and wider coverage of his domain.

Earlier in his remarks, the police AIG said he was in Daura to farmiliarise himself with the area and to seek for royal blessings from the emir.

The AIG added that the visit was to tap from the wisdom and administrative acumen of the royal father, and to solidify the synergy between the police and traditional institution for effective security.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the AIG was in company of Commissioner of Police, Katsina command and other senior police officers. (NAN)

