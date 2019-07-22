APEX Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo has tasked the Federal Government to do everything possible to end insecurity in the country.

Specifically, the group asked the Federal Government and all security agencies in the country to fish out the killers of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti who was allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen.

Rising from its quarterly meeting, the Ohaneze Ndigbo in the South West zone called on the Governors of the six states of the zone to ensure the security of lives and properties of residents of the region.

The group decried the level of insecurity in both the South West and southeast geo-political zones and called on security agencies to beef up security in the zones.

The group at its meeting also elected Chief Matthew Nwankwor as the new president, chief John Ugoagwu as the vice president and Chief Inno-Chuks Ezechiefoh as its Secretary-General.

Others elected are Chief Alex Ndubuisi as the Public Relations Officer, chief B.Okorie as Treasurer Mr.Uche Emenike as financial secretary, Mr Chris Ezea as publicity secretary and Chief G.O.D Okeke

as Legal Adviser.

Acting president of the group, Nze Emeka Enwereonye urged the federal government to be alive to its constitutional responsibility of ensuring the safety of all Nigerians wherever they live within the country.

Also, he called on all the security agencies in the country to ensure that those behind killings and kidnapping of innocent people are brought to book.

The body thanked the Governors of the South West for the support it enjoys from them and urged them to continue to initiate and execute people-oriented programmes that will better the lives of people living in the

region.

Specifically the group lauded the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu for his people oriented programmes and his support for Igbos living in the state, adding that his presence at the recent Igbo Day celebration held in Akure was a proof that he identifies with Igbo people. – The Sun

