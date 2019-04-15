THE Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumuni Kabir, has urged the Federal Government to enforce the law on bandits and other criminal elements in the country.

Kabir stated this while receiving the Federal Government Delegation that came to condole the Government and people of Katsina State over the death of Justice Mamman Nasir on Monday in Katsina.

“The Federal Government should stand up and find criminals who have been terrorising innocent people.

“The Government should give security agencies the mandate to deal with criminals squarely.

“The lack of the complete enforcement of the law had given armed robbers, Kidnappers and other criminal elements the chance to be disturbing members of the public.

“The traditional institutions are ready to support and encourage security agents to flush out criminals from their hide outs’’, he said.

The Emir commended the Federal Government for sending the delegation to condole the people and government of Katsina State over the demise of one of the great sons of Katsina.

Earlier, the Chief of Staff to the President Malam Abba Kyari who led the delegation, Presented a letter of condolence to the Emir from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kyari prayed to Allah to grant the deceased internal rest and family the fortitude to bear the lost.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among the delegation were serving ministers; including Alhaji Hadi Sirika, Abdulrahman Dambazau, Suleiman Adamu, Abubakar Malami and Ahmed Rufai. (NAN)

