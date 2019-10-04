THE Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, has tasked police officers and men serving in the state on professionalism while discharging their duties.

Abdurrahman gave the task while addressing police personnel and other stakeholders of Enugu Metropolis Area Command in Enugu during his familiarisation tour on Friday.

The commissioner said that his utmost priority in the state was to “ensure a safe and secured Enugu State’’.

According to him, officers and men must close rank with members of the public and avoid those negative tendencies like extortion as this scares members of the public from dealing sincerely with the police.

“Be professional, as anyone caught in the web of extortion or corruption will be sanctioned in line with provision of relevant laws,’’ he said.

Abdurrahman further warned officers and men not to give him any money or use his name to collect any money or gift from anybody.

“I charge all of you to be professional and not to extort members of the public. You should not bring any money or your so called gift to me,’’ he warned.

He maintained that bail is free and remained free; while urging members of the public to report any extortion on bail before him and “watch how the event will unfold’’.

He commended the royal fathers, members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) and Neighborhood Watchmen for their unquantifiable partnership given to the command so far.

“I am assuring you that under my watch, the command will continue to enjoy a robust partnership with members of the public and other relevant security agencies,’’ he assured.

Earlier, Igwe Michael Igbuji, Traditional Ruler of Mbulu-Anwuli Nike community, who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers, assured the commissioner of traditional rulers continued partnership and support.

Igbuji commended the commissioner, whom he described as an incorruptible officer going by his track record, and asked him to keep up the good work in the state.

In his speech, the Area Command Vice-Chairman of PCRC, Dr Okey Ubaka, assured the commissioner of their continued and robust partnership with the police. (NAN)

– Oct. 4, 2019 @ 15:15 GMT |

