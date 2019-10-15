GOV. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Tuesday donated 65 security patrol vans to the state police command to boost its operations in securing lives and property.

Speaking when he handed over the vehicles to the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Abdurahaman, Ugwuanyi said that the gesture would enable the command to effectively police the state.

He admonished the police authorities to deploy the vehicles into effective use.

Responding, Abdurahaman thanked the governor for the gesture, saying that the vehicles would help them to provide adequate security in the state.

He gave the assurance that the command would justify the donation of the utility vehicles.

It would be recalled that the 65 patrol vans were part of the 100 security vehicles recently purchased by the state government to enhance security in the area.

NAN

– Oct 15, 2019 @ 14:40 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)