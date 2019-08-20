THE former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Muhammad Dahiru Abubakar on Tuesday solicited support of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III over insecurity in Zamfara state.

The former police boss who visited the Monarch in his palace in Sokoto said the visit was part of the efforts by the committee set up by the Executive Governor of Zamfara State Dr. Bello Mutawalle to devise strategy in curtailing the activities of armed banditry operating in Zamfara and other parts of North Western States.

Abubakar who is the chairman of the committee said he knew Sultan for over forty years now and believe his advice would go a long way in assisting the committee in their job.

“Sultan is a supreme leader, a former military man would give advice and recommendations to the committee base in his wealth of experience and interest in peace and security he said.

He added that barely two months of the setting up of the committee it has achieved its desired goals.

“We have so far visited sixteen emirates out of eighteen in Zamfara State, and the cooperation is enormous.” He added.

Abubakar further explained that the committee has met interest groups, such as Fulani herdsmen, community leaders which resulted in the released of over 500 kidnapped victims without the payment of ransom.

The former police officer stated that plans are on the way to give orientation and empowerment to the repentant bandits.

Responding Sultan thanked Muhammad Abubakar for the visit and promised to use the platform of the forum of Northern Traditional Rulers to rally support to fight armed banditry and other crimes in the region.

Sultan urged the people of the region to support Abubakar’s peace and reconciliatory committee in the fight against all manners of crimes and for the total restoration of peace in the region.

