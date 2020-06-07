THE Federal Government has commiserated with the Government and the People of Katsina State over the recent killings and displacements of some of its residents by bandits.

Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Faruk, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Human Development, gave the condolence message when she brought palliative items to the state.

The items were donated by the Federal Government for distribution to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in eight affected local government areas of the state on Sunday.

She said that the frontline local government areas comprised: Sabuwa, Faskari, Dundume, Kankara, Danmusa, Safana, Jibia and Batsari.

“It is in view of the attack on the state by suspected bandits that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the release of palliatives to be distributed to the above local government areas.

“ The items comprise: bags of rice, beans, garri ( cassava flakes), ground nut oil, salt, cartoons of magi, mosquito nets , buckets among others,” she added.

The minister said that President Buhari on behalf of the Federal Government expressed sympathy over the unfortunate incident that occurred in Katsina State.

She assured them that the Federal Government under President Buhari would not relent in its efforts to ensure that the perpetrators of the evil act were brought to book.

Umar-Faruk also said that the Federal Government had provided 4,151metric tones of sorghum which included, guinea corn, maize, millet to cushion the effects of the ongoing lockdown on the poor and the vulnerable in the state.

She said that the lockdown sequel to the outbreak of COVID-19 had also affected the businesses of the residents of the state.

The minister appealed to the state government to ensure that the items donated by the Federal Government were distributed to the right people.

The Katsina State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, who received the minister and spoke on behalf of Gov. Aminu Bello Masari, thanked the Federal Government for the gesture.

He promised that the palliatives would be distributed to the targeted people.

NAN

– June 7, 2020 @ 15:50 GMT |

