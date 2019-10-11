With another dry season approaching, the FCT Fire Service has urged residents to take precaution against associated high risk of fire incidents.

Assistant Controller-General of the agency, Mr Julius Opetunsin, who made the call in Abuja on Friday, also solicited the co-operation and support of residents in its 2019 annual door-to-door sensitisation campaign.

He stated that prevention remained the best measure against fire disasters, adding that everybody should be concerned about it.

Opetunsi said the service recorded no fewer than 465 fire incidents in 2018, resulting in the loss of property running into hundreds of millions of Naira.

“From January to September this year, we responded to 255 fire cases and carried out 19 rescue operations.

“During the period, we were able to save 43 lives and properties worth N1.3 billion.

“However, we lost 13 lives and properties valued at N791 million, but the joy is that we were able to protect the lives and properties of FCT residents,” he said.

Opetunsin said the number of fire incidents so far recorded this year was less than the figure captured in the same period of 2018.

He said the aim of the Service was to guard against any further incident through the door-to-door campaign.

“There is this programme we normally undertake every year to sensitise residents of the FCT against the high risk of fire disasters during the Harmattan period.

“Towards the end of October, we intend to start the programme. We will take the campaign to our traditional institutions starting with the Etsu of Karu.

“We will inaugurate this programme in every area council for wider reach and impact,” Opetunsi said. (NAN)

Oct 11, 2019

