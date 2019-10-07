THE four-day strategic training tagged “Police PROs and Effective Communication in Contemporary Times” kicks off on Tuesday at the Banquet Hall of the Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu Lake, in Agulu, near Awka, the Anambra State capital.

A statement by the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja said that the workshop which will run from 8th – 11th, October, 2019, is in line with the impassioned quest of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for reinventing the image of the Force and repositioning the police spokespersons for optimal performance as critical stakeholders, particularly in the implementation of the National Community Policing Model.

It added that the workshop, which will be coordinated by the Office of the Force Public Relations Officer, will bring together all Police Public Relations Officers from the 12 Police Zonal Commands, the 36 States Commands, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and Staff Officers of the Force Public Relations Department.

According to the statement, the training module of the workshop will be delivered by seasoned communication experts from the prestigious School of Media and Communication of the Pan-Atlantic University, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State and other top journalists and PR professionals across the country.

“The workshop is being hosted and sponsored by the Anambra State Government with support from other critical stakeholders and will be declared open by Willie Obiano, Executive Governor of Anambra State.

