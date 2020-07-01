THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday urged motorists and passengers to adhere strictly to the Federal Government’s directives following its lifting of the ban on interstate travels.

Mr Olusegun Aladenika, the Unit Commander, FRSC, Ore Command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ore, that all motorists plying the Benin-Ore-Shagamu Expressway must provide alcohol-based sanitiser in their vehicles for the use of their passengers before and during transiting.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had on June 29 lifted the ban on interstate travels which it said must not fall within the curfew hours of between 10 p.m. and 4:00 a.m.

Mr Boss Mustapha,the chairman of the Presidential Task Force Committee on COVID-19 had announced the lifting of the ban during the committee’s daily media briefing last Monday .

He said that commercial vehicles on interstate travels must transport 50 per cent capacity level of their passengers who must compulsorily wear face masks.

Aladenika said that motorists should also endeavour to provide alcohol-based sanitiser in their vehicles which must be given to passengers to rob in their hands in order to curtail the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

The FRSC boss also advised all motor parks along the Benin-Ore-Shagamu Expressway to ensure that their potential passengers engaged in regular washing of hands with soaps and running water as well as apply alcohol-based sanitiser on their hands.

According to him, drivers must comply with the government’s directives of 50 per cent passengers on board their vehicles.

He added that the park operators must ensure that such passengers compulsorily wear their face masks .

“Our personnel will be on the highway to ensure strict compliance with these directives as any motorists who flout these directives will be arrested.

“Drivers must ensure that their vehicles are in good conditions: brakes, wipers, headlamps, brake lights, trafficator and others are working perfectly well before putting them on the roads,’’ Aladenika said.

He also advised motorists to desist from speeding, overloading of goods and passengers, phone calls behind wheels, non-usage of seat belts, usage of expired tyres and expired vehicle particulars.

He said those factors stated above are against traffic rules and regulations.

