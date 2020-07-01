FRSC advises motorists, passengers to comply with FG’s directives on interstate travels

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday urged motorists and passengers to adhere strictly to the Federal Government’s directives following its lifting of the ban on interstate travels.

Mr Olusegun Aladenika, the Unit Commander, FRSC, Ore Command, told the  News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ore, that all motorists plying the Benin-Ore-Shagamu Expressway must  provide alcohol-based sanitiser in their vehicles for the use of their passengers before  and during transiting.

NAN reports that  the Federal Government  had on June 29 lifted  the ban on interstate travels which it said must not fall within the curfew hours of between  10 p.m. and  4:00 a.m.

Mr Boss Mustapha,the chairman of the Presidential Task Force Committee on COVID-19 had announced the  lifting of the ban during the committee’s daily media briefing last Monday .

He said that commercial vehicles on interstate travels must transport  50 per cent capacity level of their  passengers who must compulsorily wear face masks.

Aladenika said that motorists should also endeavour to provide alcohol-based sanitiser in their vehicles which must be given to passengers  to rob in  their hands in order to curtail the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

The FRSC boss also advised  all motor parks along the Benin-Ore-Shagamu Expressway to ensure that  their potential passengers  engaged in regular washing of hands with soaps and  running water as well as apply alcohol-based sanitiser on their hands.

According to him, drivers must comply with  the government’s directives of 50 per cent passengers on board their vehicles.

He added  that the park operators must ensure that  such passengers  compulsorily wear their face masks .

“Our personnel will be on the highway to ensure strict compliance with these directives as any motorists who flout these directives will be arrested.

“Drivers must ensure that their vehicles are in good conditions: brakes, wipers, headlamps, brake lights, trafficator and others are working perfectly  well before putting them on the roads,’’ Aladenika said.

He also advised motorists to desist from speeding, overloading of goods and passengers, phone calls behind  wheels, non-usage of seat belts, usage of expired tyres and expired vehicle particulars.

He said those factors stated above are against traffic rules and regulations.

NAN

July 01, 2020

