FRSC commends Nigerians for obeying sit-at-home order

Boboye Oyeyemi, corps marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, has commended Nigerians for complying with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to sit-at-home to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

He also enjoined all to sustain support of all the effort of the federal government to rid the nation of this pandemic.

The federal government restricted movements in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for a period of two weeks.

So far there has been total compliance.

Realnews reports that Nigeria currently have 174 confirmed cases of coronavirus but about 19 have recovered and have been discharged while two deaths have also been recorded.

The coronavirus, which is ravaging the world, started in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

