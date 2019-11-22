THE Zonal Commanding Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna, Aliyu Dutsinma, on Thursday said only better road safety strategies would guarantee safer roads in the country.

Dutsinma stated this at a North-West adhoc stakeholder’s consultative meeting for production of implementation cost model and Monitoring and Evaluation framework for Nigeria Road Safety Strategy II, 2019 – 2023, held in Kaduna.

He explained that the stakeholders were expected to make inputs on the identified cost and budgeting gaps from the first version of Nigeria Road Safety Strategy, which run from 2014 to 2018.

He said that it was important to have a realistic budget to implement all activities outlined under the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy Phase II.

According to him, the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy document adopted Safe System approach to road safety management anchored on the five pillars listed in the United Nations Decade of Action For Road Safety.

Dutsinma said lack of synergy among relevant agencies are compounding road crashes, emphasising that the phenomenon needed to be addressed through concerted efforts.

According to him, the strategy document will stimulate road infrastructure development across states and other strategic initiatives meant to save lives of commuters and other road users.

The FRSC official appreciated Gov. Nasir El-Rufai for hosting the event and his support to the commission.

He urged the participants to come up with favorable outcomes for the successful implementation of the policy document in all states, to tackle the high rate of road crashes in the zone.

NAN

– Nov. 22, 2019 @ 08:39 GMT |

