STELLA Orakwue has been appointed the Sector Commander in charge of Plateau Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The Corps Public Education Officer in the state, Mr Andrew Bala disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

According to him, Orakwue replaced Mrs Pat Emeordi, who retired from service on May 14.

Bala said the new commander who hails from Awka Local Government Area of Anambra, holds a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Estate Management from Auchi Polytechnic and a masters’ degree in Public Administration from Lagos State University.

He said that until her deployment to Plateau, Orakwue was in charge of Administration and Human Resources in Gombe Command.

The public education officer said the new commander was one time in charge of operations in Benue and Taraba Commands and also in charge of Special Marshals in Lagos Zonal Command.

Bala said the sector commander who had since assumed office, appealed to the good people of Plateau to cooperate and support her in ensuring a safe motoring environment in the state.

-NAN

– May 23, 2019 @ 18:40 GMT |

