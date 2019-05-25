THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Akwa Ibom has advised residents, including pupils, students, and corps members to adhere to road traffic rules and regulations to ensure safety and reduce crashes on the highways.

The Sector Commander in the state, Mr Sunday Oghenekaro, gave the advice in auto during the maiden edition of Road Safety Club Day for primary school pupils, students and corps members in the state on Saturday.

Oghenekaro said that the programme was intended to inculcate the appropriate habits in the children as they used the road.

According to him, indiscipline among road users constitutes one of the major causes of road accidents.

“The aim of the programme, which is in tandem with the slogan ‘Catch Them Young’ is also meant to create awareness on road safety among young people.

“The Maiden Edition of the Road Safety Club Day programme is geared towards sensitising all road users to the importance of exercising discipline on the road.

“Discipline is the core element in the use of the highway,” oghenekaro said.

The Sector Commander reminded the young ones of the need for motorists and pedestrians to obey traffic rules.

He called on residents not to do anything capable of endangering the lives of road users on the highways.

He also advised them not to disregard the various road signs providing warnings or information as it could help save lives.

Oghenekaro charged the Road Safety Club members, especially the students, to be good ambassadors of FRSC by speaking out against the breach of road traffic rules by road users.

Highpoint of the event was a road walk for the students undertaken to enable them to understand how to use the road as pedestrians.

The walk was also to expose them to the knowledge of road furniture especially as students

-NAN

BE

– May 25, 2019 @ 17:15 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)