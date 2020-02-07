THE Chief Executive Officer of Evergreen Protective Services, EPS, Chief Anthony Gasby Ayoh, is outlining how he believes President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation’s security chiefs can handle the high level of insecurity in the country.

On Sunday, Gasby Ayoh told journalists in Lagos that Nigerians abroad remain concerned about the security situation.

“In all respect, everybody should be worried. I don’t think things are going the way they are supposed to go. As a security professional, I am very concerned. Kidnapping is off the hook. It is very alarming. Some people don’t want to come home. Some of us that are home can’t even walk alone. We need security operatives to move around. The government should do something about it’’ he said.

The American trained security expert urged the government to come up with new strategies to tackle insecurity in the country.

“I am concerned about the general security of the country. It is not just about Boko Haram. It is about your safety, my safety and the safety of our children. Specifically, it is about the safety of Nigerians. Anything can happen in the country.

He advised the security chiefs and community leaders to focus on information gathering.

“Information gathering is very important. In the United States, we can easily uncover crime without going to data base. Security operatives are not wizards. The communities give information to security operatives. Security operatives also get details from individuals on how to uncover crimes. We are not encouraging people to give information and even when you want to give information, who do you call? Do we have the 911 like we have in the United States? If we have the 911 in Nigeria, is it working? Government should equip the security operatives. They need to be properly funded for them to be efficient.”

He stressed the importance of having an effective international collaboration as part of efforts to combat terrorism and kidnapping in the country.

“Are the security agencies well-funded in Nigeria? Do they have the tools to operate? This is the fifth year of Mr. President. He should do the needful. He should do the right thing at the right time. Mr. President should be specific on security matters. He must give security chiefs deadline to address specific problems. People should be held responsible for the security lapses. Terrorism is a global issue. What type of intelligence do we have to combat terrorism? Are we collaborating with the Western countries? We need support in the area of information gathering. In United States, they put things in place. Nigeria is in a comatose state. Kidnapping is now a way of life to some people. They see kidnapping as a way of getting easy money. There are stories of law enforcement officers collaborating with kidnappers,” he said.

Gasby Ayoh stressed that Nigeria must do something about state police.

“I am in support of state police. All they can do is to enact it into law. But governors must not have absolute power. In Nigeria, private security operators should carry arms. Laws should be enacted in this area. They should not give arms to all private security companies. They can give it to few private security companies.

