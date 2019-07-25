GOV. Abubakar Bello of Niger has called on stakeholders in security management to devise an approach in finding a lasting solution to the security challenges in the country.

A statement by Mrs Mary Berje, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor on Thursday, said that Bello stated this during an interactive session with members of the state legislatures.

The Governor was responding to the issues raised by some lawmakers on the non-implementation of some bills passed into law by the Legislature.

Bello explained that coming up with new security apparatus had become imperative in view of the current security challenges confronting the country.

He urged the lawmakers to facilitate rapid passage of bills that would help address the security situation in the state and the country as a whole.

The governor, however, decried the use of motorcycles and the articulated vehicles without registered number plates, adding that such motorcycles were used by some unscrupulous elements to commit crimes.

“I am deeply concerned about the issue of this country, I hope security agencies will summon courage to do the needful. I strongly believe we can have a decent and better Nigeria,” he said.

He noted that more than 90 per cent of motorcycles in the state were not registered and 80 per cent of trucks plying Minna-Suleja route were operating without registered number plates.

He noted that the trend had made it difficult for the security operatives to monitor activities by motorcycles and truck riders.

Bello said that his administration remained steadfast and committed to providing logistical support to security operatives to effectively carryout their constitutional responsibilities.

He called on the security operatives, Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other stakeholders to carry out their constitutional duties to build a lawful society.

Alhaji Abdullahi Bawa, Speaker of Niger State House of Assembly, appreciated the governor for giving them insights into some challenges faced by the executive as it affects the implementation of policies.

He said that legislature would continue to cooperate with the executive arm towards policies and programmes beneficial to the people.

Bawa added that the assembly would ensure quick passage of bills by the executive aimed at social, economic and infrastructural development of the state.

-NAN

BE

JULY 25, 2019 16:20 GMT

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)