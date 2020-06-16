GOV. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has inaugurated the State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC) and the State Community Policing Committee (SCPC) as part of efforts to curb security challenges in the state.

Bello, while inaugurating the committees at Government House, Lokoja on Tuesday, expressed the State Government’s preparedness to curb security challenges across the state.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Edward Onoja, the governor said that the policy became imperative “because crimes were committed by people in societies inhabited by people and not in space or by aliens.”

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the successful attainment of Community Policing Policy under his administration and expressed readiness to partner with security agencies to ensure the security of lives and property of the people.

He also expressed satisfaction with the composition of members of the committees, stressing that it was all encompassing and would further strengthen the efforts being put in place to arrest those behind recent criminal activities in the state.

The governor further stressed his desire to have a crime-free Kogi under his leadership.

In his remarks, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who was represented by DIG Lawal Shehu, urged the committee to ensure it was made up people of good character and not criminals or ex convicts.

Muhammed advised that workers whose sources of income were known should be made members of the committee since they could be vouched for as people with legitimate sources of income.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ede Ayuba, noted that he was ready to work with the committee to ensure a crime-free Kogi.

According to Ayuba, policing is the business of all, so, everyone must work with the committee to ensure safety of lives and property.

In his speech, the Ohimegye Igu and Chairman of Lokoja/Kogi Traditional Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Abdulrazak Isah, thanked the government for finding them worthy to serve and promised to bring his experience as a retired police officer to bear to serve.

In his vote of thanks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, retired Navy Commander Jerry Omodara, assured the people that the government was putting efforts in place to ensure the security of lives and property of the people. (NAN)

– Jun. 16, 2020 @ 18:45 GMT |

