THE Enugu State government led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has appointed Ogbonna Onovo, former inspector general of police, as security consultant.

A statement by Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, secretary to the State government, which contained the announcement today August 30, said this was part of the proactive measures being put in place by the government to enhance the security of the state.

Onovo, who hails from Enugu State, recently served as the chairman of the Sectoral Ad-hoc Committee on Security, constituted by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, alongside 11 other committees that reviewed various sectors of the state government and recommended roadmaps for optimized service delivery and advancement of good governance in the state.

– Aug. 30, 2019 @ 20:15 GMT |

