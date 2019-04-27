The Gombe State government has imposed a curfew within the state capital.

The acting Secretary to the State Government, James Pisajih, announced the restriction in a statement on Saturday.

He explained that the decision became following the breakdown of law and order in the metropolis.

Pisajih said the government ordered the restriction of movement in the state capital after consultations with the heads of security agencies in Gombe.

According to him, the curfew will last from 3 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday while the situation will be reviewed thereafter.

The Secretary to the State Government, however, noted that only those on essential duties with proof would be allowed any form of movement.

Violence broke out in the state capital as the bodies of the slain nine members of the Boys and Girls Brigade in the state were to be buried.

Some members of the brigade and other youths had staged a procession in the metropolis to honour their slain colleagues.

In the process, another group of people intercepted the demonstrators and prevented them from continuing with the procession.

The incident turned violent but was later brought to calm following the intervention of security operatives.

Read the full statement by the government below:

After due consultations with the Heads of Security Agencies in the state in response to the prevailing security situation in the state, especially Gombe metropolis, His Excellency, Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo OON (Talban Gombe), the Governor, has approved the imposition of curfew in Gombe metro with immediate effect (3pm) today 27th April 2019 to 6am tomorrow 28th April 2019. The situation will be reviewed after the restoration of normalcy.

By my Paragraph I above, therefore, only officials on essential services are allowed any form of movement, and must produce evidence of such.

James Pisajih (JP)

Ag. Secretary to the State Government

27th April 2019.

Apr. 27, 2019 @ 06:42 GMT

