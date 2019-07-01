FOLLOWING the attack on Agudama Ekpetiama Police station, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, by unknown gunmen on Monday, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a manhunt for the perpetrators of the act.

He also ordered the immediate deployment of crack detectives from the IGP Intelligence Response Unit, the Forensic and Homicide sections of the Force Criminal Investigation Department and the Marine Police Department in Yenagoa to complement the efforts of the state command in carrying out discrete investigation into the unfortunate incident.

The attack on the police station resulted in the death of the Divisional Police Officer, SP Ola Rosanla and three police officers, while two others were injured.

The Force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, in a statement in Abuja, condemned the attack, assuring that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

The IG, while paying tribute to the fallen heroes, condoled with their families, describing the incident as “a classic example of the risk and sacrifices the police are exposed to in their daily task of protecting our homeland.”

Adamu urged the Agudama Ekpetiama community and the entire people of Bayelsa state to remain calm and to avail the police with credible information that could help in apprehending the criminals. – Punch

– July 1, 2019 @ 18:55 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)