In line with his astute determination and drive to reposition the Force for optimal service delivery, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, has ordered the immediate deployment of AIG Sanusi Nma Lemu, to Zone 12, Bauchi (covering Bauchi, Borno and Yobe States) and AIG Gwandu H. Abubakar, to Zone 3, Yola (covering Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba States).

Similarly, the following Commissioners of Police have been deployed to States as follows:

CP Hafiz Muhammed Inuwa – Delta State

CP Muri Umar Musa – Kaduna State

CP Mobolaji Olaniyi Fafowora – Imo State

CP Agunbiade O. Lasore, psc(+) – Kebbi State

CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, – Osun State

CP Ahmed Mohammed Azare – Taraba State

CP Ede Ayuba Ekpeji – Kogi State

Meanwhile, the IGP has called on the affected officers to improve on the successes recorded by their predecessors and to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting intelligence-led and community-driven crime prevention strategies in their new assignments. He also enjoins the public to render support and cooperation to the incoming Police helmsmen to enable them effectively deliver on their core mandate.

Dec. 24, 2019

